5 arrested from Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for betting during IPL



Kolkata: Five persons were arrested in connection with a cricket racket operating from Eden Gardens while the much-hyped IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) was underway, sources said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the anti-rowdy squad (ARS) under the detective department (DD) of Kolkata Police on Wednesday evening.

All the five — Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Amar Kumar, Obada Khalil and Aniket Kumar — are residents of Bihar.

It is learnt that on being tipped by their sources, the sleuths of ARS in mufti reached the F-I block of the audience gallery of Eden Garden on late Wednesday. Three youths at the block caught their attention as instead of watching the nail-biting match, they were busy surfing on their mobile phones. The ARS sleuths apprehended them and arrested them.

On the basis of their confession, two more persons were arrested from a private guest house at the New Market area in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening only.

It is learnt that seven mobile phones, a portable router and cash were seized from them. ARS sources said that the accused used the portable router to ensure smooth Internet connectivity within the Eden Garden premises. The police are integrating them to know about their associates.