5 Assam cops suspended for firing during second phase of polling



Guwahati: Five Assam Police personnel have been suspended in connection with the firing incident that left three people injured during the second phase of polling on April 1, officials said on Monday.

A Cachar district official said that after a preliminary inquiry, these five police personnel associated with Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar have been suspended.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli had on Saturday has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. District Development Commissioner B.C. Das was asked to conduct the probe and submit a report within three days.

Three persons were reportedly injured in the firing allegedly by security guards of Laskar, who is contesting from the Sonai assembly constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee.

Laskar told the media that the security personnel opened fire to protect his life during a clash between rival political parties. The opposition parties have demanded his arrest.