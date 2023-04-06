5 Best Dota 2 Players from India

Who Are the Best Dota 2 Players From India?

India is an emerging esports powerhouse! The country has millions of young gamers who dream of winning big on the international stage. For many young Indians, esports and Dota 2 represents a new career path paved with riches. Below you will see the most successful Indian Dota 2 players of all time who have inspired the next generation and have put Indian gamers on the map!

1. Balaji “BlizzarD” Ramnarayan

When it comes to Dota 2 in India, there is one player that stands head and shoulders above the rest, Balaji “BlizzarD” Ramnarayan! BlizzarD turned pro at the age of 21 when he signed a pro contract with the Indian team Beyond Infinity. He led them to a number of tournament wins, including the ESL India Premiership Season One Masters.

Then in 2017, he signed with the most successful Indian Dota 2 team of all-time Signify! During his run with Signify BlizzarD won all kinds of events, including the ESL India Premiership 2018 Fall and the Asia Pacific Predator League 2019 India Qualifier.

BlizzarD is currently inactive and, in his short yet effective career, won over $20,000. He had a massive impact on the next generation of Indian gamers and showed them that Indian players can make a career in esports and compete against the best in the world!

2. Moin “NO_Chanc3” Ijaz

You have to respect Moin “NO_Chanc3” Ijaz’s longevity in Dota 2. He went pro in 2016 and is still out of there crushing tournaments. The super-talented gamer has $21,800 in lifetime tournament winnings. His biggest result was at the PVP Esports Championship, where he scooped over $2,000!

Moin “NO_Chanc3” Ijaz’s current role is support, and he holds the record for being the first Indian Dota 2 player to reach the 7000 MMR ranking. He currently plays for Winter Bear, and despite being 30, which is considered ancient by esports standards, he doesn’t look like he is slowing down anytime soon!

3. Jeet “Swifty” Kundra

Jeet “Swifty” Kundra is a retired Indian Dota 2 player who hung up his keyboard in 2020. He was part of the legendary Signify team which is considered the GOAT Indian squad. During his short but impressive career, Swifty raked in $22,200 in tournament prize money as he gave opponents fits thanks to his aggressive style.

Jeet “Swifty” Kundra played as a Solo Middle, and his favorite heroes were Templar Assassin, Puck, and Death Prophet. He played for a number of teams, including Global Esports, Reckoning Esports, and Beyond Infinity.

4. Raunak “Crowley” Sen

For many years Raunak “Crowley” Sen was ranked as the number 1 Dota 2 player in India. He retired back in 2020 and now is a pro League of Legends: Wild Rift gamer. Before leaving the game, he had a massive impact on the Indian Dota 2 team.

Crowley was the top player on Signify from 2016 to 2019 and led the Indian Dota 2 team to some big wins, such as the ESL India Premiership 2018 Winter and the ESL India Premiership 2019 Winter Masters League Finals. He ended his career with $21,000 in tournament winnings and inspired millions of young Indian Dota 2 players!

5. Dhvanit “Negi” Dhvanit

Dhvanit “Negi” Dhvanit is known as one of the hardest-working Indian Dota 2 players. He was famous for putting in ridiculous hours and was the first Indian to reach the 9000 MMR level! Negi is another player who made his mark on the scene while playing for Signify and ended up winning just under $20,000.

Dhvanit “Negi” Dhvanit is one of the most naturally gifted Indian Dota 2 players we have seen. He was an absolute nightmare when playing with Invoker and had the ability to single-handedly win a game!

Final Thoughts

Dota 2 and esports are still emerging in India. Despite that, India continues to produce world-class players. The current best Indian Dota 2 player of all time is Balaji “BlizzarD” Ramnarayan. It is only a matter of time before an Indian Dota 2 team wins the International! Comment below who you think the best Indian Dota 2 player is and your personal favourite gamer!

