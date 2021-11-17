Spread the love



















5 Boho Guest Room Design Ideas for a Comfy Yet Aesthetic Interior

When it comes to designing our homes, we often overlook the guest bedroom. This space, on the other hand, is well deserved for your time and attention. This is the area where your guests may unwind and rest. Furthermore, it is a wonderful chance for you to show off your interior design style to your visitors and leave a lasting impression. All of these considerations make it quite appropriate to devote time and effort to your guest room design.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Whether you want a modern style for your guest room or prefer a basic, calm atmosphere, here are five beautiful and innovative guest room design ideas that you may want to explore regardless of your design sensibility.

# 1 Select Antique Furnishings

Antique furniture is the epitome of handcrafted beauty. A one-of-a-kind antique piece may offer a lot of character and personality to your guest room décor. To bring a rustic-chic atmosphere to your area without going overboard, look for statement chairs, handcrafted ottomans, and vintage sofas. You may also match these items with earth tones like brown, burgundy, or chestnut to improve the overall look of the guest room.

# 2 Choose Vivid Colour Palettes

If you want to go for a happy and joyous mood, a vivid colour palette for your guest room décor is a terrific option for you. Orange, pink, and even violet add a dash of positivity into the area and maybe a terrific way to infuse life into your home. To add a dash of colour without making your room look too loud or showy, you may use bright coloured drapes, bed sheets, or even pillows.

# 3 It’s All About the Deets

It is critical to pay close attention to detail while designing your guest room. While it’s not always necessary to be picky about what matches with what, and it’s OK to trust your instincts, including a slew of décor elements that don’t work well together will just make your area feel cluttered. So, while choosing the proper décor pieces for your guest room design, be sure to stick to a consistent theme across the room.

# 4 Layered Textures

Your guest room decor should be inviting and warm, giving your visitors the impression that they are in a home away from home. Layering is a great way to make any area look homey and comfortable, bringing a cosy atmosphere to the space. When mixed with other patterns, this adds intrigue and drama to your area. Layering textures in your guest room decor may be accomplished by experimenting with bedding fabrics, linen, draperies, and even carpets and rugs.

# 5 Sitting Area with Good Lighting

A comfortable sitting area is an important aspect of the design of a guest room. It’s a fantastic idea to place this sitting area near the window or a deck, enabling natural light to flood the room. If the natural lighting is not available, you might use lamps or spotlights to brighten the room.

These tips will assist you in decorating your guest room in such a manner that your guests will be talking about it for days. However, if you want to take things a step further, you may get professional assistance from interior design firms such as Livspace. Livspace is a reputable interior design firm that provides end-to-end design services to assist you with your home renovation.

It’s only a matter of time before you meet your dream house with Livspace. Visit their website to learn more about their services.

Like this: Like Loading...