5 cars of freight train derail in the US
Washington: Five cars of a freight train derailed in Ayer of the US state of Massachusetts.
The Ayer Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a report of a train derailment shortly before Thursday noon.
Five derailed cars were found. The train was not carrying any hazardous material, Xinhua news agency reported.
Personnel of CSX, a freight railroad company operating in North America, on the spot “confirmed that the cars are sealed and are carrying trash/recycling material”.
Containment booms were deployed to the waterway near the derailment as a precaution, according to the Ayer Fire Department.