5 Cases Filed for Objectionable Posts in Social Media on Suratkal Murder

Mangaluru: The CEN police registered five cases on July 31 against persons who posted objectionable comments related to the Suratkal murder case.

People are actively discussing the recent murder in Suratkal on WhatsApp groups. The CEN police are monitoring every social media group and have found some people discussing the murder and revenge for it on social media. In this connection, the CEN police have filed five cases against those who posted objectionable comments on the murder.

The CEN police are monitoring WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger and other social media. If anyone is found posting objectionable comments on social media, stern action will be taken.

