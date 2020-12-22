Spread the love



















5 charred to death in UP on Yamuna Expressway collision



Lucknow: Five people were burnt alive on Tuesday morning after a container truck hit a car on the Yamuna Expressway.

According to information, the container truck was coming from the wrong direction.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed district officials to take necessary action and provide help to the victims’ kin.

Though the deceased have not yet been identified, police sources said that the car was registered in the name of one Raj Kumar of Lucknow and the deceased belonged to Unnao.

Circle officer Etmadpur, Agra, Archana Singh, said the car went up in flames when its fuel tank burst after the collision.