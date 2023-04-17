5 Days Communicative English course for CBE teachers begins at Padua College

Mangaluru: The Catholic Board of Education (CBE), owned and managed by the Diocese of Mangalore, organised a 5-days course on communicative English for the English Medium Teachers on April 17, 2023, at Padua College, Mangaluru.

Fr Antony Shera, Secretary, CBE in his opening remarks said, “The purpose of the training is to enhance the communication skills among English Medium teachers, thereby facilitating them to communicate efficiently with students and their parents.”

Further Fr Shera said, “In the modern education system, seamless and hassle-free communication in English will help teachers to engage themselves with various kinds of learners and maintain a difficult classroom environment positively.”

Fr Vincent Monteiro, Parish Priest, Bendur Church and Correspondent of Padua Educational Institutions, Fr Arun Lobo, Principal, Padua College and Mrs Gladys Aloysius, Principal, Padua PU College and the head of the resource team, Dr Anup Denzil Veigas, Department of English, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru were the dignitaries.

More than 200 English medium teachers from DK were present for the first batch.

Dr Anup Denzil Veigas said, “Communication is the main key in the classroom. 50% of knowledge and 50% of communicative skills are complete enough to present impressive and effective teaching. A teacher should be proficient in four modes of communication that are listening, reading, speaking and writing, and should also be keen to apply this proficiency effectively in a school environment.”

“Today, most of the parents are either graduates or postgraduates. We, as teachers, fail to communicate efficiently with these parents and their children.” Dr Anup added.

“Catholic Board of Education is a registered society which completes 90 years of fruitful service to the Society. It was started in 1932 to impart quality education in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod. Recently, Educational institutions in the Udupi district were bifurcated and separately managed by the Udupi diocese”, Fr Shera noted.

Mrs Joanne Sheethal, Lecturer in English, St Agnes PU College, and Mrs Pramila D’Souza, Lecturer in English, St Agnes College, Mangaluru and St Aloysius College lecturers Mural and Daina were among the resource team.

Report and Pic by: – Canara Communication Centre

