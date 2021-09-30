Spread the love



















5 dead, 16 injured as Meghalaya bus plunges into swollen river



Shillong: At least five people died and 16 others were injured when a Meghalaya state transport corporation passenger bus plunged into the Ringdi River in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

A senior police official here said that the night super bus fell into the Ringdi River at Nongchram in East Garo Hills District when it was traveling from Tura to state capital Shillong.

“Five people have died on the spot. The injured 16 people were initially shifted to Rongjeng primary health center for medical assistance but some critically injured people subsequently shifted to Williamnagar hospital. Rescue operations are on. The river had swollen due to the incessant rain with strong current,” the official said.

According to the police, the passengers were asleep in the bus when the accident took place.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were rushed to the accident site for helping the victims. Local people told the police that the bus hit the bridge posts before plunging into the swollen River.

The drivers of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation buses have a long history of reckless driving and this is suspected to be the main cause of the mishap.

Expressing his condolences for the victims of the mishap, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweetd: “Pained by the unfortunate MTC bus accident at Nongchram Bridge that claimed precious lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery to those injured.”

