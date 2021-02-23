Spread the love



















5 dead in Chikkaballapur mine blast

Chikkaballapur: Five persons died and one person injured after gelatin sticks exploded early Tuesday in a village bordering Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru, the police said.

Mine owners successfully hid mining blast material twice in the last fortnight while raids were to be carried out. On Tuesday fearing another round of raid, the mine owner appears to have decided to dispose off the explosives in forested area adjoining the mine, where large gorges exist.

The blast occurred in the stone quarry unit situated in Hirenagavalli village in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. One person has reportedly sustained injuries.

Hirenagavalli is a small hamlet in Chikballapur taluk in Chikballapur district of Karnataka. It is located 86 kms from tech hub Bengaluru.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) M. Chandrashekhar told reporters that the mine in which this incident has taken place, was inspected by the police team led by Superintendent of Police of Chikkaballapur twice in the last fortnight.

“On February 6, the police conducted search operations and just 24 hours before this blast took place, our special team had conducted the search operations to know the veracity of facts. But this blast has taken place after the police team left the quarry areas,” he said.

According to the initial inputs, the explosion happened when they were trying to dispose off the gelatin sticks used for quarrying.

“This incident took place when mine owners were trying to dispose off gelatin sticks when they got a whiff that their mine might be raided once again to check whether they have stored any explosives illegally,” an investigation officer told IANS.

The officer added that all those involved in this incident were non-experts in handling explosives, therefore the accident.

Karnataka Health Minister, who is also district incharge minister, K. Sudhakar visited the spot and told reporters that the state government would not succumb to any pressure and act sternly against all those responsible for this incident.

Reacting sharply, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister, Murugesh R. Nirani said that the state government will conduct thorough inqury into the incident.

This is the second such incident in Karnataka after the one that had occurred in Shivamogga district on January 21.



