5 dead in road accident due to heavy rain in Indonesia

A car crashed into a river due to severe weather conditions in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi’s Pangkep Regency, killing five people.



The car carrying six people was running through heavy rain at 05:15 local time from north to south on Thursday, Pangkep police officer Ida Ayu Suastini said, adding that then the car plunged into a three-meter deep river after hitting a tree on the left side of the road, Xinhua news agency reported.

“One survivor is still receiving care at Pangkep Hospital,” told Suastini.

All five of the victims, including the driver and a three-year-old child, have been evacuated.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, but they believe it was caused by bad weather.

Indonesia has been facing extreme weather of heavy rains and strong winds since December, which led to a series of hydrometeorological disasters like floods and landslides.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the peak of extreme weather will happen until February.