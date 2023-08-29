5 Doctors Aboard a Flight from Bluru-Delhi to Save 2-year-old Girl’s Life Who Stopped Breathing

Mangaluru: Doctors are essential parts of our lives and a boon to humanity. It is often said that “Doctors are next to God” as they are the only ones on the earth who can save people’s lives Hence, to acknowledge their efforts, The presence of five doctors onboard a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi and their timely intervention saved the life of a two-year-old passenger who had stopped breathing.



A team of five doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi who were returning after attending a conference in Bengaluru upon receiving a distress call on the flight came to the rescue of the two-year-older. “A distress call was announced. It was a 2-year-old cyanotic female child operated outside for intracardiac repair, unconscious and cyanosed. Immediately the child was examined . The Child’s pulse was absent, extremities were cold, the child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers,” -AIIMS Delhi posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) social media handle.

It added that "Immediate CPR was started and with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by team Successfully IV cannula was placed, othe oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated by the whole team of residents on board

