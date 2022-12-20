5 held in Assam for performing bike stunts on national highway

A total of five persons were held in Assam’s Hailakandi district for performing risky bike stunts on the national highway, the police said on Monday.



A senior police officer said that five youths were doing bike stunts on the national highway that connects Hailakandi with another nearby district Karimganj.

Police arrested all of them, identified as Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz, and Iqbal Hussain Majumdar.

The bike stunts of the group caught the attention of the police after one of them uploaded a video on social media.

Earlier, special DGP of Assam G.P. Singh had warned the bikers who try to perform dangerous stunts on the highway.

Singh wrote on Twitter: “People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on social media platforms may also be brought to the notice of Assam Police.”

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also directed all district administration officials to ensure proper safety measures to bring down road accidents in Assam.