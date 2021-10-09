Spread the love



















5 injured in Houthi airport attack in Saudi border city Jazan



Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday five minor injuries in a Houthi attack that targeted Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, a southwestern port city bordering Yemen.

Spokesperson of the coalition Brigadier-General Turki Al-Malki said that the attack was through a projectile that fell on the airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The five injuries were among civilian travelers and airport staff, said the spokesperson, noting that the airport is used by thousands of civilian nationals and multinational expat travelers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi militia targets various Saudi cities with missiles and drones, especially the border areas. Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthis forced him into exile.

