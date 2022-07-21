5 killed, 17 injured in bombardment in Iraq: Source



Baghdad: At least five people were killed and some 17 wounded in a Turkish bombardment on a resort in Iraq’s northern province of Duhok, a medical source said.

The Turkish artillery pounded a resort in Parakh village in the Zakho area, leaving at least five people killed and some 17 injured, a source from Duhok province told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

Most of the victims of the bombardment were tourists from central and southern Iraq provinces, the source said.

Noor Nafie, a female lawmaker, called on the parliament to hold an emergency session to discuss the bombing.

The Turkish side has yet to comment on the incident.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, air strikes, and artillery bombardment in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the European Union.