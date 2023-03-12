5 killed, 2 injured from car crash in Germany

Frankfurt: Five people died and two others were seriously injured after a road accident near the southwestern German city Karlsruhe, local police said.

According to initial police findings, a car with four people on board got into the oncoming lane on Friday night and collided sideways with a large taxi. The emergency call had been received by the police around Saturday midnight.

The driver of the car and his three passengers died at the scene, so as a passenger in the large taxi, said the police. The driver and another passenger of the large taxi survived with serious injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigations are underway by local police. According to German newspaper Bild, an autopsy of the car driver’s body was needed to confirm whether he drove sober or possibly consumed alcohol or drugs.

