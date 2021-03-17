Spread the love



















5 killed in Agra as sceptic tank caves in

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons, including four of a family, were killed when a septic tank they were digging in Pratap Pura village of Agra district caved in.

District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N. Singh, said, “The five deceased were involved in digging of a septic tank when mud collapsed into the pit that had been dug. One person died on spot while four others were rushed to S.N. Medical College where they were declared dead on arrival.”

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. He has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Hari Mohan, 17, Anurag, 14, and Avinash,16. All three brothers were sons of Surendra Sharma.

Their uncle Sonu Sharma, 32, went into the pit to save the boys but died in the process. Yogesh Baghel, 20, living in the neighbourhood also died in the mishap.

“On the instructions from the chief minister, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh is being given to next of kin of each of the five deceased. The family of Sonu Sharma will receive Rs 5 lakh under the Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojna because the land exists in his name,” the district magistrate said.

The pit was being dug in the house of Surendra Sharma.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.