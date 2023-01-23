5 killed in airstrike on IS militants in Iraq: Military

The death toll from Saturday’s airstrike on Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq’s Salahudin province rose to five, the Iraqi military said.



Soldiers found the bodies of two IS militants and body parts of three other militants in the IS hideout that was bombed on Saturday by Iraqi aircraft in a rocky area in eastern Salahudin, in addition to weapons and an ammunition cache, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the Joint Operations Command (JOC).

On Saturday, an earlier JOC statement said that Iraqi aircraft carried out an airstrike on two IS militants in their hideout near Tuz Khurmato and killed them all.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, the IS militants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

