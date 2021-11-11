Spread the love



















5 killed in Bihar during Chatth Puja festivities



Patna: Five people died in separate incidents during Chatt festivities in Bihar on Thursday, accordng to sources.

The first incident took place in Dewaria village in Hajipur district where a person died and another was critically injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider.

The deceased, the son of a senior police officer, was on way to celebrate Chatth in Muzaffarpur, they said.

In another incident, two persons, including a minor, drowned in Narpatganj in Araria district. The victims were a part of a group of devotees who were taking a bath in the JCB canal after the puja.

The deceased were identified as Babulal Paswan (25) and his nephew Suman(10).

According to the sources, another minor met a watery grave while taking a bath in the Kosi river in Araria district.

The fourth incident took place in Lakhisarai district where a boy Sant Kumar (12) drowned in the Haruhar river after the puja, they said.

