5 killed in Bihar during Chatth Puja festivities
Patna: Five people died in separate incidents during Chatt festivities in Bihar on Thursday, accordng to sources.
The first incident took place in Dewaria village in Hajipur district where a person died and another was critically injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider.
The deceased, the son of a senior police officer, was on way to celebrate Chatth in Muzaffarpur, they said.
In another incident, two persons, including a minor, drowned in Narpatganj in Araria district. The victims were a part of a group of devotees who were taking a bath in the JCB canal after the puja.
The deceased were identified as Babulal Paswan (25) and his nephew Suman(10).
According to the sources, another minor met a watery grave while taking a bath in the Kosi river in Araria district.
The fourth incident took place in Lakhisarai district where a boy Sant Kumar (12) drowned in the Haruhar river after the puja, they said.