5 killed in soldier-terrorist clash in Pakistan: Military

Islamabad: Five people, including three soldiers and two terrorists, were killed in an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The intense gun battle took place in Kurram tribal district, following which military troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement on Thursday.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“Pakistani army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.