5-member Maoist group spotted in Kannur forest areas

Thiruvananthapuram: A five-member Maoist group has been spotted in the forest areas of Kannur in Kerala bordering Karnataka.

The group is believed to be led by popular Maoist Moideen and also includes a female member.

Kerala Police, which have has started a probe, were informed that this group had approached a house located in the forest area of Iritty and had asked for food and also charged their mobile phones.

The operational areas of the Maoists and their hideouts are in the forest areas bordering both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and these rebels straying into Kerala is a common phenomenon.

On Monday morning, Kerala Police officials resumed their search operations in the Iritty forest areas.

The forest areas in the northern Kerala districts of Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad which border Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are always on the radar of the police.

