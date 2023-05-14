Spread the love
5 non-locals injured in road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway
Five non-locals were injured on Sunday in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K’s Anantnag district.
Police said that a vehicle carrying passengers went out of the driver’s control and turned turtle at Shamsipora in Anantnag district on the highway.
“Five non-locals injured in this accident have been shifted for treatment to government medical college hospital in Anantnag town,” police said.
Further details were awaited.
