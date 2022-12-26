5 Pak soldiers dead as 7 separate blasts rip through Balochistan

Five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen others injured as seven separate blasts ripped through Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu districts, officials said.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on Sunday during an intelligence-based clearance operation, which is underway since December 24, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a “leading party” in Kohlu district’s Kahan area, reports Geo News.

Describing the incident as an “externally perpetrated threat of terrorism”, the ISPR said that “such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan”.

The military’s media wing said that the security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, “even at the cost of blood and lives”.

Following the incident, according to the ISPR, a sanitisation operation was launched in the area to apprehend perpetrators.

Unidentified men threw a grenade at a police checkpost in Quetta’s Satellite Town, injuring eight — three on-duty men and five citizens, the police said.

Hours before this incident, a grenade blast across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta left four people injured including a woman and a girl, Geo News reported citing the police as saying.

A bomb disposal squad was called in to the site of the blast after reports of another grenade at the site, according to the law enforcers.

The Quetta police added that two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused, Geo News reported.

In another incident, a blast went off near Turbat’s Taleemi Chowk area, the police said, however, no loss of life was reported.

The security forces have cordoned off the effective areas and further investigations are underway.

Another grenade blast took place within the premises of Hub’s Sadar Police Station, injuring three people, police said. The rescue sources said the injured people were to the city’s civil hospital.

In the sixth attack, a hand grenade exploded at Saryab Road in Quetta’s Musa Colony. Fortunately, police said, no casualties were

reported as a result of the attack.

The seventh attack — a hand grenade blast — hit Turbat’s Josak area, police said; however, no injuries were reported, Geo News reported.