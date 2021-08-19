Spread the love



















5 reasons to grow your corpus with Bajaj Finance FD

With plethora of investment options available today, identifying one that balances out your portfolio and matches your risk appetite can be tricky. Thankfully, age-old favourites like the fixed deposit offer a stable environment and serve as a viable option for wealth generation.

For example, with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit you not only get access to market-leading FD interest rates, but also benefit from guaranteed returns as the deposit carries top stability ratings.

So, to better understand the value in this safe offering, take a look at the 5 reasons why you should invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Get guaranteed returns with high credibility and stability ratings

A key reason to invest in this FD is the fact that you’re getting guaranteed returns. Bajaj Finance is accredited with ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA ratings indicate that this FD is an extremely stable and safe avenue to invest in.

This is vital when investing large amounts of money over extended periods of time as any defaults can result in hefty losses. Thankfully with Bajaj Finance’s vouched-for track record, you can invest freely knowing you will earn the returns promised.

Take advantage of current FD interest rates to rake in earnings

Bajaj Finance offers high fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens up to 6.75% and non-senior citizens investing online up to 6.60%. Investing with Bajaj Finance FD now, would allow you to couple safety with generous yields.

Choose to renew and gain high returns

When you start a Bajaj Finance FD account, you also benefit from the Renewal feature. This way, when your investment matures, you can reinvest it entirely or partly without needing to fill any additional forms or intervene. This allows you to benefit from a rewarding and stable environment for longer without interruptions and even benefit from the FD renewal bonus upon reinvesting. Currently, the bonus rate is an additional 0.10% on the base rate.

Ladder your investments

In addition to other value-added features, you can also ladder your investments. This allows you invest in several FDs using one cheque only. The upside of doing this is that you can invest in FDs that mature at different tenors and enjoy liquidity all through a given timeframe. This way you don’t have to compromise on liquidity to enjoy safety.

Get a loan against your FD

In case of any emergencies that demand a hefty sum of cash, you can take a loan against your FD and get approved for a sanction of up to 75% of your FD amount. This way, you don’t need to prematurely withdraw your investment, saving you from paying a penalty and from interrupting your investment.

As you’ll notice, besides stability and interest gains, this FD also grants access to a range of value-added features. These can come in handy when you’re in a pinch and can even aid your wealth-creation efforts. Further, with the minimum deposit amount being just Rs. 25,000, you can start investing at the earliest without having to wait to gather a larger corpus. Consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to grow your corpus easily.

Like this: Like Loading...