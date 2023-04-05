5 reasons why you should use a Gold Loan to meet your emergency needs

A loan can be a practical solution in times of financial emergencies or when dealing with unexpected expenses. If you need money on short notice, getting a loan against your gold jewellery can be one of the smartest sources of instant funding in situations.

Unlike unsecured loans that require extensive documentation, credit checks, and a lengthy approval process, gold loans have minimal requirements and can be processed in a matter of hours. One of the main advantages of a gold loan is its lower rate of interest and multiple repayment options, making them an attractive option.

Read on to know how a gold loan can help you during financial emergencies.

Instant approval and disbursal

You can get an instant gold loan of up to of up to Rs. 2 crores against your 22-karat gold jewellery from any leading bank or NBFC. Since a loan against gold jewellery is secured with tangible gold, it is easier to get the loan sanctioned with minimal paperwork and a shorter processing time. Most lenders will offer up to 75% of your gold’s value by RBI guidelines.

No credit score dependency

Gold loans are secured loans, which means that you do not require a good credit score to avail of them. Unlike personal loans or credit cards, the lender doesn’t need to review your credit history or credit score. All you need is gold jewellery as per the required standards. The loan will be sanctioned against it. This makes gold loans an excellent option in case you have a low credit score or no credit history.

Lower interest rates

Gold loans offer lower interest rates compared to personal loans or credit cards. The gold loan interest rate is determined based on the value of gold pledged as collateral. Since the lender has security in the form of gold, the interest rates for a gold loan are relatively lower than unsecured loans. This makes gold loans an attractive option for individuals who are looking for low-interest rates during an emergency.

Multiple repayment options

Gold loans also offer you the benefit of multiple repayment options. Depending on your financial situation, you have the option of selecting a shorter or longer repayment term. You can either pay regular instalments or pay interest monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or on an annual basis as per your convenience.

Also, you have the option to make partial or full prepayments without any additional charges. This gives you the flexibility to manage your finances and repay the loan amount at your convenience.

Easy eligibility and application process

The eligibility criteria for a gold loan are simple. You just need to be an Indian citizen between the ages of 21 to 70 years and have your basic KYC papers for verification. In most cases, documents like a voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, driver’s licence, or passport, along with address proof is enough to get the loan approved.

You can look at the online gold loan if you require a loan against gold to cover planned or unplanned expenses. Get the best value for a loan secured by your gold jewellery, with loan amounts available from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crores. Benefits include multiple repayment plans, a part-release facility, and free insurance for pledged gold.

For more details, visit financial institution websites.

