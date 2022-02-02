5 things you can do in quarantine

The world is slowly entering its third year in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, many things have changed, from how the school system works to how people act in the supermarket. However, the most prominent change is quarantine. Typically, you must self isolate for at least 5 days, depending on a number of factors.

Everyone who has been in quarantine knows how boring it can be to stay at home for a certain amount of time – mostly just by yourself. Eventually, you will run out of things to do, and probably lose motivation for your usual at-home hobbies. If you’re looking for some casual activities to do in quarantine, our list may help you!

Play games online

Playing games online can be very relaxing, and sometimes even profitable. This is the case for games such as roulettes, where you can spin the wheel to win real money in India. This way, you can make playing games on the Internet both fun and useful. There are a lot of games to choose from on the world wide web, so find one that suits your liking!

Dedicate some time to painting

Humans are creative by nature, and painting is an age-old testament to that. If you have some materials lying around and have always had that creative spark, try your hand at painting! Of course, no one expects a masterpiece right away, so don’t focus too much on the quality of the painting. Painting and creating art can also be very therapeutic.

Start journaling

Journaling is a great way to express your thoughts and plans for the day. It doesn’t take too much time out of your day and it’s not too demanding. You can write about a lot of different topics, depending on what you prefer. Some examples are day-planning, writing down recipes, and putting some of your best jokes to pen and paper. Of course, writing down and decorating the page to suit your taste is just the cherry on top of an already great cake!

Learn a new language

With apps such as Duolingo, learning languages has become a lot easier. The programs are very casual and good for beginners, so don’t worry about it being too difficult. They’re a great supplement if you’re already learning a language. It’s always good to know different languages, especially if you have ambitious travel plans for the year!

Try out some new recipes

If there’s a recipe you’ve always wanted to make but couldn’t find the time, now is your opportunity! There’s also an abundance of recipes to be found online with ingredients you probably already have in your home. Considering everyone is always in a rush to prepare meals, you can take this as a chance to look at cooking from a completely new perspective!