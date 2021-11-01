Spread the love



















5 Tips for Modernizing Your Church

Like any other structure, a church will require modernizing at some point. Even with timeless color and material choices, you will need to update your sanctuary at some point. For example, paint and flooring can become dingy over time, and outdated seating may need replacement if you want to keep the members of your congregation happy.

1. Brighten Up the Space with a Fresh Coat of Space

A straightforward way to modernize your church is to brighten up the space with a fresh coat of paint. Even if you’re satisfied with the current color, and painting will brighten up the color and make it look like new.

If you plan to change colors, sit down with your committee to discuss the design of your space. It’s essential to choose a colour that will match your congregation’s personality.

Neutral colors will make the space feel calm and welcoming. Brighter colors will breathe new life into your space and maybe a great option if you have a younger congregation.

2. Invest in New, Comfortable Chairs

When members of your congregation come in for service, you hope that they’ll stay for the entire service. And you want them to feel comfortable in your space.

If you have old and outdated chairs or still have pews in your church, it may be time to upgrade to Church stackable chairs.

Comfortable, sturdy chairs will provide your congregation with the comfort and personal space they desire.

Chairs also offer other benefits, such as:

. Freedom and flexibility to change your layout

. Ability to quickly and easily add seating as your congregation grows

· Easy storage when chairs aren’t in use

Stackable chairs are the ideal option if you want to upgrade your chair’s seating.

3. Update Your Technology

Over the last decade, new technologies have become more affordable and accessible to churches. Updating tour media equipment can help make your service more engaging. Upgrades to video, audio and lighting can make your services and events more immersive.

If you can’t upgrade all of your media equipment, at the very least, you should upgrade your audio systems. Improvements to sound systems and microphones will ensure that your congregation can hear you clearly and enjoy the beautiful music you play during your services.

4. Update the Flooring

Another great way to modernize your church is to update the flooring. When updating a sanctuary, the flooring is often the last thing that comes to mind, but it can make a big difference in how your church looks and feels.

Updating your flooring can be incredibly impactful if it’s been in place for several decades. However, even with proper care and maintenance, carpeting and other types of flooring must be replaced eventually.

5. Replace Your Lighting for a More Welcoming Atmosphere

If your budget allows, consider upgrading the lighting in your church. Fluorescent lighting is common in many modern churches, but they are unflattering, unwelcoming and not energy efficient.

Consider updating to lights that mimic natural outdoor lighting. Layering your lighting can also help make the space feel more welcoming and comfortable to members of your congregation.

Photo: https://unsplash.com/photos/44se2xSCo00

