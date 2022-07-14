5-year-old Boy Drowns in Pond While Playing at Uppoor

Udupi: In a very tragic incident, a five-year-old boy died after he fell into a pond near his house at Tenkabettu, Uppoor here on July 13, evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lawren Lewis (5), son of Norman and Sylvia Lewis from Tenkabettu.

According to the Brahmavar Police, Norman Lewis was visiting his family on vacation from Kuwait and also attended the annual death anniversary of his mother.

On Wednesday evening, while Lawren was playing near his house, he accidentally fell into the pond. By the time the family members noticed Lawren missing, he had already breathed his last.