5-Year-Old Girl Stavya Hebbar Uses Her Piggy Bank Money to Feed Stray Dogs housed at Animal Care Trust (ACT) in Shakthinagar, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Two years ago in 2020, a 7-year-old girl from Aadya U, a Class 2 student from DPS-MRPL School, Mangaluru had decided to break her piggy bank and donate the savings of more than a year towards a animal welfare, where she had handed over medicines and dressing materials worth Rs 700 to Tauseef Ahmed, founder, “Mr Rescuer-Mangaluru”. Instead of celebrating Birthday with the customary cake cutting, the family donated animal food to organisations working for animal welfare.

Tauseef had praised the girl for her ‘heart-touching gesture towards animals’. Recollecting another incident, he said, “My friend Nicola called me on her daughter Tia’s birthday as the little one wanted to donate food for animals. These kids give hope that our future may not be that dark. Thanks to such insightful parenting.”

And now we have yet another heart-touching story of a five-year-old girl from Surathkal, Mangaluru who decided to break her piggy bank deposit, to buy feed for animals of the Animal Care Trust (ACT) Shaktinagar shelter. Surprised by her act of noble gesture and kindness,the ACT staff and members appreciated, when they welcomed the little girl walked into the shelter with her mother, with some packets of food, recently.

This little girl is Miss Stavya Hebbar, a student at the Early Learning Centre, Kapikad, Mangaluru is the daughter of Ms Sindhu M V, a former marketing writer, currently pursuing training in Montessori education, and Sharad Hebbar, a banker.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Stavya’s mother Ms Sindhu said, “My daughter has a lot of love and concern towards animals. Every day she feeds a desi dog that comes in the evening near our house. She also makes sure to put a few grains of rice for the birds also everyday. She enjoys being around animals. We always have open conversations about everything. As a child, I used to do a lot of fostering. We used to have two dogs at home, and we lost them two years back. We were fostering a lot of cats, but we lost all of them too”

“That is how Stavya was attached to animals. I helped her understand that there are a lot of kittens out there, that might need her love and care, and that we ought to care for them. My daughter also gets pocket money from her grandparents and other family members, on different occasions. So one day, I asked my daughter what she wanted to do with the money and she in turn asked me, as to what she could do? I gave her two options, either she donate the money to a shelter that takes care of animals, or she buy something for herself. She opted to donate to an animal shelter, and was excited about it.

Adding more she said “I reached out to ACT, and asked what they would prefer. They sent out a list, and we bought a few packets of pet food, based on the requirement that they had. As parents we strongly believe that kindness is a character that we need to nurture and that the Earth belongs to everybody-HUMANS and ANIMALS-both BIG and Small. When my daughter went to the ACT shelter She was upset and felt emotional at seeing the disabled and injured animals. She also wanted to take one home. She donated Rs 2,500 for the food packets. We are hoping that she will continue with this gesture regularly,” .

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean Ms Suma Nayak, an animal activist and trustee of ACT, Shaktinagar,Mangaluru said, “At the shelter, we feed nearly 400 animals and birds, twice a day. Buying food is expensive, which is why we launched a campaign, because the number of inpatients is increasing. People can celebrate an important day in their lives, by sponsoring two meals per day, starting from Rs 2000. Right now, it is not raining heavily here, it is raining stray cats and dogs”

“Help is needed to vaccinate these stray animals. At ACT we have healthy, vaccinated Desi ups and kittens looking forward to joining loving homes who would make them part of their families. We are having a Pet Adoption Camp this Sunday, 10 July in front of Achal (Cashews) shop, Chilimbi, Mangaluru from 10 am-5 pm. For details refer to the poster attached in this article. Looking forward for your support” added Ms Nayak

But the sad part is that people here generalize stray dogs to be much worse than pure-bred dogs for various reasons. Be it health or looks, these people are often very misunderstood. Stray dogs are just as good as other dogs, if not better. It’s often their circumstances which are much worse. Often subjected to physical abuse, conditions of stray dogs deteriorate rapidly. With readily accessible news of animal abuse and agencies these days, it really makes us wonder whether humans have any humanity left towards these adorable creatures left out on the streets, fighting for their very lives.

Getting a dog is one of the best things you could do, but adopting a stray dog is the cherry on top of the cake; your dog will love you, and you will love yourself to add up your bit for humanity, and to save a life. Still not convinced? Here are a few reasons- Dogs will love you like nobody does- There’s a reason why they are called a man’s best friend. When you adopt a stray dog, you’re giving it more than just a space to live in; you are making all its hardships go away.

They are immensely smart; They are absolutely beautiful; It’s him or her, not ‘it’-You will hate the very idea that animals are termed as ‘it’ in English and start referring to your dog the human way. Get a dog in your home and you’ll know that there is no relationship more unconditional than that of you and your pet’s. The way a dog wiggles its tail at your sight, no matter what phase you’re going through, makes ‘him or her’ something even more precious than family.

Stray dogs are healthier than other dogs; These Dogs don’t bite you, ill-treatment does-People have the stereotype that stray dogs tend to bite you; However, it’s almost always the opposite case; By adopting a pet stray you are literally saving a life; Remember that Dogs are not about status. People often do not shelter stray dogs because the way they look might bring disgrace to them. Such people should read these reasons mentioned and rethink about how outer appearances can be deceptive.

A good person, no matter how he may look, is always a good person. This logic can always be applied to dogs as well. Their looks do not bring disgrace to you, and in fact, you’ll have the respect of many other people who can sympathize with the plight of stray dogs. But love them, feed them and take care of them and slowly, they will be comfortable with you and play with you better than any dog does.

While appreciating and thanking this Young Little GOOD SAMARITAN Miss STAVYA HEBBAR, let her act of generosity and noble gesture be an eye opener and an example for others to show some love and concern towards the STRAYS and make a Difference in the LIVES of these STRAYS, who are anxiously looking forward for a good Caretaker and a lovable Home.