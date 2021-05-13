Spread the love



















50 Cent hails Tom Cruise for backing protest against Golden Globes



Los Angeles: Rapper 50 Cent has lauded Tom Cruise after the Hollywood star returned his three Golden Globes to join the protest against the Hollywood Free Press Association (HFPA), organisers of the awards.

The rapper shared a screenshot of a tweet about the news of the “Mission Impossible” star returning his Golden Globe trophies on Instagram in the late hours of Wednesday night according to India time.

“For the first time since 1996 NBC won’t be airing the Golden Globes, no diversity, no show. @tomcruise is the man for sending his trophy’s back. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote as caption.

According to Deadline, Cruise returned his three awards at the HFPA headquarters this week because he feels the organisation is not doing enough to ensure diversity and inclusivity.

Cruise had won Best Actor awards at the Globes for his roles in “Jerry Maguire” and “Born On The Fourth Of July”, and Best Supporting Actor award for “Magnolia”.

His decision came on the same day that NBC announced they won’t broadcast the awards in 2022. The network has aired the awards since 1996.