50-year-old Jack Olivera  Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kuwait

50-year-old Jack Olivera from Sastan Udupi Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kuwait

Udupi: A 50-year-old man from Sastan, died of a massive heart attack in Kuwait on October 10.

The deceased has been identified as Jack Olivera who had been working in HEISCO Ahamdi company, Kuwait.

Jack Olivera hails from Sastan, Udupi district. It is learnt that the mortal remains will be brought to his native place after completing all medical procedures.

Jack Olivera is survived by his wife Diana, Children Joshua and Deen.

