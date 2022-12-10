50 Years Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Mangalore Diocese Pastoral Council held in Pomp & Exuberance



Mangaluru: Following a concelebrated Eucharistic Holy mass a witness to Faith in service and togetherness, prior to the grand celebrations of the 50 Years of Golden Jubilee celebrations of MANGALORE DIOCESE PASTORAL COUNCIL, held at the mega Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru , the ceremony was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, namely- Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, Patriarch of the East Indies and the chairman of the Laity Commission in the Catholic Bishops Conference of India; Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru; Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha-Bishop of Mangalore Diocese; Dr Aloysius Paul D’Suza, Bishop Emeritus, diocese of Mangalore; Justice John Michael D’Cunha, the retired judge from the Karnataka High Court; Ms Philomena Lobo -the former director of the department of school education and literacy, government of Karnataka and the wife of former MLA J R Lobo; Msgr Maxim Noronha, Msgr Denis Moras Prabhu, Fr Daniel Veigas OP, Fr JB Saldanha and Roy Castelino-PRO’s of Mangalore Diocese; Fr Richard Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions; former MLC Ivan D’souza, Former MLA J R Lobo; among others.

Following the welcome address by the Convenor, flower bouquets were presented to the dignitaries on the dais. Cardinal Philip Neri was felicitated on the occasion, following which he delivered his address on the topic ” Christian Togetherness in Today’s Context”. Honourable Rtd Justice. Michael D’Cunha spoke on (Witness to Christian Faith in the Changing Notion of Democracy”; His Grace Archbishop Peter Machado with a wit spoke on the topic ” Called to be the Prophets in Today’s Society”. Other dignitaries on the dais also spoke on certain relevant topics, following which the Souvenir ” Ektharachim Bhangralim Metam ” was released by Archbishop Peter Machado. Mrs Dr Philomena Lobo spoke on ” A Gifted Community of Ours in the Mainstream of Society”. His Excellency Bishop Aloysius Paul D’souza spoke on ” Role of DPC in the Growth of the Community”.

The presidential address was delivered by His Excellency Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. Bishop said that the Pastoral Council has worked hard to bring significant growth and changes in the Church in Mangalore in the last 50 years. The sacrifices of many priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay faithful are important in this, and this celebration is a great event that shows the direction of the next generation. The celebration was graced by the representatives of all the faithful from all over the diocese. The live streaming of the event was done on the YouTube and Facebook channels of the diocese of Mangalore, and other media.

Louis “Luvi” Pinto, the Committee member and President of Maand sobhann also played a vital role. The office bearers of ICYM, RACHANA- Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, including President Vincent Cutinha were also present. The celebration of the golden jubilee of the Mangalore diocese was also the culmination of all the celebrations which took place in all the parishes of the Mangalore diocese. The previous secretaries who served the Parishad were felicitated during the programme. As a fruit of this golden jubilee celebration, the celebration focused on the formation of the Laity to bring them to the mainstream.

It is learnt that the Second Vatican Council convened by Pope John XXIII, lasted for four sessions from 1962 to 1965. The involvement of the lay faithful in the local church of Mangalore received renewed prominence soon after the Second Vatican Council. Dr Basil Salvadore D’Souza, the then Bishop of Mangalore had attended the last session of the Council. On his return to the diocese, he initiated renewal in the local church of Mangalore. The participation of the clergy, laity and religious was given utmost importance along with liturgical renewal and missionary impetus.

Way back in the 1970s, the Pastoral Parishad (Council) was formed at the parish, deanery and diocesan levels. Side by side, lay participation was strengthened through the formation of parish finance councils, and the reorganization of educational and medical apostolates. The local church of Mangalore made all-around progress in terms of animating the Faith Community. Hence, the golden jubilee celebration was celebrated today on 10 December in pomp and exuberance. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr John D’silva (DPC Secretary) and Grace before Meals was said by Vicar General V. Rev. Msgr Maxim Noronha. The programme was compared Fr Rupesh Martha-Editor of Rakno Konkani publication & Mrs Anitha Veigas