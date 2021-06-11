500 NRI’s Got Vaccinated at the VAX Camp arranged by Dist Admin & IRCS in IInd Phase

Spread the love



















500 NRI’s Get Vaccinated at the VAX Camp arranged by District Administration & Indian Red Cross Society-Dakshina Kannada in Second Phase. The first phase of vaccine drive for NRI’s was arranged on 6 June where 402 NRI’s received the JAB at Canara High School Hall, Dongarikere , Mangaluru. The best part is that all the NRI’s who received the first dose of Vax don’t have to wait for 84 days to get the vax, since the central government has reduced the wait period to 28 days to receive the second dose, in order to facilitate the NRI’s and students going abroad for studies, etc at the earliest

Mangaluru : Following close on its heels, after the first phase of vaccination drive was arranged on 6 June where as many as 402 professionals working abroad, foreign job aspirants and students going abroad for studies were vaccinated during an exclusive drive conducted by the Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the second phase of Vax drive was arranged today (Friday, 11 June) at Canara High School in Dongarakery in the City. Couple of weeks ago, the district administration and IRCS started circulating a Google sheet to collect details of NRIs and others in need of vaccination, and the response has been enormous with thousands of NRI’s and Students trying to go abroad registering online.

Dakshina Kannada District Administration and Indian Red Cross Society conducted the vaccination drive for NRIs on Friday, 11 June, and the event was graced by Justice B Muralidhar Pai, Principal District and Sessions Judge; Justice Shilpa AG Senior Civil Judge and Secretary, District Legal Aid Service Authority; Smt. Ghayathri R, General Manager & Zonal Head, Mangaluru Zone, Bank of Baroda; MLA Dr Bharath Shetty; Shantharam Shetty, Chairman Indian Red Cross Society-DK; Prabhakara Sharma Honorary Secretary Red Cross Society; Willaim D’souza-Founder of IRCS-DK and proprietor of Globe Travels; Yathish Baikampady- Board member of the Karnataka state management committee of IRCS, among others. Partial expenses of this vax camp was borne by Bank of Baroda. 500 NRIs were vaccinated in this event and it was well received and appreciated by the NRIs. The Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with IRCS is collecting details of those NRIs, job seekers and students going abroad.

All those who had registered, had to produce valid documents and the reason for travelling abroad. The beneficiaries appreciated the initiative. The centre’s decision to relax the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days to beneficiaries undertaking international travel for jobs/ education/ Olympics held at Tokyo has given a sigh of relief. A lot of NRIs, job aspirants and students who were stuck in India due to non-availability of vaccines have expressed happiness over the decision. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, releasing the SOPs, said that they had received several requests to reduce the gap of 84 days. Based on the recommendation, it has relaxed the rules where beneficiaries can take a second jab of Covishield vaccine any time after completing 28 days. As now relaxation is only for those who received Covishield vaccine, which is approved by the WHO.

William D’souza-Founder of IRCS-DK/proprietor of Globe Travels (Right) & Shantharam Shetty, Chairman Indian Red Cross Society-DK

Further this will also help a lot of NRIs who had come down on vacations and took vaccination against Covid-19 and were waiting for a second dose. Yathish Baikampady, member of the Karnataka state management committee of Indian Red Cross Society said that so far 3000 plus have been registered and already 402 NRIs/students admitted in foreign colleges have received their first jab.on 6 June, and today nearly 500 plus got vaccinated. A lot of NRIs, job aspirants and students who were stuck in India due to non-availability of vaccines have expressed happiness over the decision.

Shirley M S aged 25, who has taken admission in Canada to pursue higher studies in business management, said she had tried to book a vaccination slot through the CoWin portal, but was unable to get a slot. “I learnt about this vaccination drive from the media and relatives. I registered, and I am lucky to get my first jab, although my classes commenced on May 10, and I am still attending them online. I want to fly to Canada as soon as flights resume. Meanwhile, those who are completely vaccinated are likely not required to undergo quarantine after landing in the country,”

Mohammed Ali, working in Saudi Arabia for about 28 years and currently in Mangaluru expressed that it is a good decision. “Saudi Arabia allows those who are partially vaccinated and there is no quarantine for those with full doses. I have visited every PHCs in Mangaluru to get my first jab. This decision will help many NRIs stranded here and not many privileged to avail more than two months’ vacations,” expressed Ahmed, who has taken his first dose of Covishield two weeks ago. “Another big relief is that the vaccination certificate is linked to Passport. This was not done in PHCs, who only demanded Aadhaar cards as ID.” he added.

Sharath Rai, aged 28, who has been working in Dubai for the past seven years as a sales manager, took his first dose of Covishield. “I had tried to book a slot to get vaccinated through an app, but wasn’t successful. Landing in Dubai by getting vaccinated will have more benefits, and even I was asked by my company for the same,” he said. Carlton and Susan D’souza, employed in UAE, had come to receive the jab on 6 June, but were little worried about the 84 days they had to wait to get the second dose of vax. But now after the central government reduced the wait period to 28 days to get the second dose, they opted to get their first dose today, and will be anxiously waiting to get the second in 28 days, and they were hoping that their company won’t call them back soon before their next vax.

