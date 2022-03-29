5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 170K remain under siege



Kiev: Since the Russian blockade in Mariupol began on March 1, some 5,000 people have been killed, 170,000 others still remain under siege, while 150,000 were evacuated from the strategic Ukrainian port city, according to preliminary estimates.

Of the 5,000 victims, 210 were children, Ukrayinska Pravda reported citing the government estimates.

Before the ongoing siege began, 140,000 residents left the coastal city.

The estimates further revealed that 30,000 people have been deported by the Russian troops, forcefully taken to the captured territories in the east of Ukraine or to Russia.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the high-rise apartment buildings in the city have been damaged, of which 1,560 (60 per cent) were directly hit by Russian missiles, bombs, or artillery, and 1,040 (40 per cent) were completely destroyed.

At least 61,200 private residences have been damaged, while a total of seven hospitals were also hit.

The estimates also showed that two manufacturing plants, one port, and 3,057 military bases have also been damaged.

Among education institutions, 90 per cent of them have been damaged, including 23 schools and 28 kindergartens that were totally destroyed.

On Monday, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has called for the complete evacuation of the city as there is no water, light, heat or any means of communication.