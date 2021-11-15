Spread the love



















500th Vessel unloading at MRPL SPM (Single Point Mooring)

Mangaluru: MRPL’s SPM (Single Point Mooring) Station has successfully created a milestone by unloading 500 Crude Oil vessels, which make significant savings in foreign exchange while generating revenue to both state and central exchequer.

MT Euroglory from Saudi Arabia with 1.35 MMT capacity which is being unloaded at SPM, has become the 500th Vessel unloaded by MRPL today. MRPL’s SPM was inaugurated in August 2013, Ratna Puja being the first vessel to be unloaded. Since then Team MRPL has successfully unloaded 75.5 Million Metric Tonnes through 500 vessels in 3 different categories namely, Afra Max (below 1 Lakh Metric Tonne), Suez Max (1.5 Lakh MT) & VLCC – Very Large Crude Carriers (up to 2.8 Lakh MT).

MRPL at SPM has unloaded vessels from countries like Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and also the USA. Team MRPL has bravely withstood various challenges in achieving this incredible feat.

Till 2012, MRPL unloaded crude only through smaller ships which were unloaded at Jetty 11 & 12 of NMPT. The smaller ships with less than 245-metre length & 14-metre draught (part of the ship within sea) only could be unloaded at the Jetty. At SPM now we are able to attend vessels with 330-metre length and with 22-metre draught.

Shri M Venkatesh, Managing Director congratulated Team MRPL on achieving this great feat and thanked teams from operations & maintenance and also service provider M/s Underwater service co. ltd. Smt Pomila Jaspal Director – Finance and Shri Sanjay Varma, Director – Refinery too congratulated and thanked the Teams who were directly involved in making this achievement possible.

Like this: Like Loading...