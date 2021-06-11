Spread the love



















506 Persons Test Positive and 3 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on June 11

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 506 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and three have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 11.

Meanwhile, 479 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 82693 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 972 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6972 active cases in the district.

