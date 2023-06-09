51-year-old Bike rider Dies in Bikes Collision at Shirva

Udupi: A 51-year-old Bike rider died and another was seriously injured after two motorbikes collided on the Shirva- Belman Road near Salmara on June 8 night.

The deceased has been identified as Shanker Acharya (51), a resident of Kalathru, Kaup. The injured Karunakar Moolya is admitted to a private hospital in Udupi.

According to the Police, Karunakar Acharya was on his way to Shankerpura from Bantakal and Karunkar Moolya was heading towards Shirva from Katapadi on their motorbikes. Both the motorbikes collided near the Salmara Bus stand. Both the injured were immediately rushed to a Private Hospital in Udupi where Shanker Acharya was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered in the Shirva Police Station and further investigation is on.

