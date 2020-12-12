Spread the love



















5,136 new Covid cases reported in Switzerland, Liechtenstein



Geneva: Switzerland and Liechtenstein have reported 5,136 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the combined tally to 373,831, according to data published by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

There have been 106 more deaths from the virus, and the death toll stands at 5,396 as of Friday afternoon, the office said.

The Federal Council of Switzerland outlined new rules that will go into effect from Saturday to curb the increasing rate of Covid-19 infections ahead of Christmas, Xinhua reported.