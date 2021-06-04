Spread the love



















514 Covid deaths in single day in Karnataka, toll 30,531



Bengaluru: In a record of sets, 514 Covid deaths were reported in a single day across Karnataka, taking the state’s death toll to 30,531, said the health bulletin on Thursday.

“The infection claimed 514 lives, including 347 in Bengaluru during the day, taking the state’s death toll to 30,531 and the city’s toll to 14,276 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago,” said the bulletin.

With 18,324 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 26,53,446, including 2,86,798 active cases, while 23,36,096 recovered, with 24,036 patients discharged over the last 24 hours.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 3,533 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 11,74,275, including 1,34,384 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,25,614, with 7,672 patients discharged during the day.

Among districts where most positive cases were reported on Wednesday are 2,078 in Hassan, 1,573 in Mysuru, 979 in Tumakur and 839 in Belagavi, with the rest in the remaining 26 districts across the state.

Out of 1,50,168 tests conducted across the state during the day, 39,567 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,10,601 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 12.2 per cent and case fatality rate 2.8 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a record 1,82,306 people, including 57,632 above 45 years of age and 1,19,327 in 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,43,27,273 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

