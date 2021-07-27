Spread the love



















51ah Trust to Observe Earth Overshoot Day with Earth Overshoot Day Quiz



(If you are wondering what 51 ah stands for- ‘Article 51A(h) of Indian Constitution states, “It shall be the duty of every citizen… to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.”As things are not black and white, Instead of passing sweeping statements with limited understanding. We must develop the ability to think critically and reason wisely”.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Mangaluru, Sushma Prabhu-the Trustee of 51 ah said, “51ah Trust, Mangaluru will observe Earth Overshoot Day on July 29, 2021, with Earth Overshoot Day Quiz. The objective of the quiz is to encourage awareness and participation in conserving the earth’s scarce resources and promote sustainable living. Prizes worth Rs. 35,000/- will be given to the best responses. This is an open book quiz conducted online from 27th July 2021 and concludes on 5th August 2021. Participation is open to all. To download the quiz question paper and instructions participants may visit www.deca.in/51ah/ scroll down to Earth Overshoot Day and click on ‘Open / Download’ Quiz Earth Overshoot Day”

“Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity has exhausted nature’s budget for the current year. Earth Overshoot Day is the estimated date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year. From that day onwards, humanity is considered to be maintaining the deficit for that year by liquidating stocks of ecological resources and accumulating waste, primarily carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by the Global Footprint Network. 23rd October 1987 was the first Earth overshoot day. In the last 30 years, the rapidly rising human population and consumption is estimated to have depleted the earth’s resources faster than the earth can replenish these resources causing the date to advance each successive year. The last year Earth overshoot day was 22 Aug 2020” added Sushma Prabhu.

Also speaking during the press meet, yet another Trustee Sneha Castelino said,”This year the Earth Overshoot Day falls on 29th July 2021, within just seven months of the year. So, in less than eight months, humanity has exhausted Earth’s budget for the year. The rationale behind calculating Earth Overshoot Day The following example explains the phenomenon of Earth Overshoot Day in simple terms: Imagine that in the 1970s a wise old man passed on the family’s wealth to his grandson through his son in the form of a fixed deposit of Rs. 12 lakh (for 12 months a year) within instructions to live only on the monthly interest payout. However, the son was soon tempted and asked the bank to increase his monthly payout”.

“The bank happily did so by drawing from the FD amount itself. The time came for the son to pass the family wealth on to the grandson. The bank promptly informs them that the original Rs. 12 lakh deposit was now Rs. 7 lakh only. Imagine you are the grandson, how would you feel? The Father has overshot his resources and eaten into his son’s share! Overshoot is driven by four key factors: 1) How much we consume, 2) How efficiently products are made, 3) How many of us there are, and 4) How much nature’s ecosystems are able to produce. To estimate this year’s Earth Overshoot Day, Ecological Footprint and biocapacity are “nowcasted” to the current year using the latest data from additional sources, such as the Global Carbon Project. Even a few percentage points change can shift the date of Earth Overshoot Day by a good number of days” added Sneha..

Also speaking, Sabrina Hougaard, a volunteer of 51 ah said, “Overcoming Earth Overshoot Because half of Earth’s biocapacity is used to feed us, food is a powerful lever to move the date of Earth Overshoot Day. If we prevent food loss and food waste, prefer plant-based foods, and choose foods that are grown with agroecological and regenerative practices, we could move Earth Overshoot Day by about 32 days. The Earth Overshoot Day Organization has suggested simple doable steps for individuals to participate at a person conscious level to push the earth overshoot day, such as –

Let your diet be more plant-based

Travel in ecological ways/with eco-sensitivity

Reduce food waste and compost to grow organically

Build a community to talk about earth conservation and participate in lifestyle changes

Use social media to spread the word on earth conservation

Nurture nature because trees are our lifeline

Help your government build policies to push the date

Use the data available to build policies to improve your country

Streamline your wardrobe and personal belongings

Make your travel as carbon-free as possible, use public conveyance, carpool, bicycle”.

“Earth Overshoot Day Quiz Earth Overshoot Day is an important metric to help people, especially young people understand the size and speed of the approaching problem and to help them decide scientifically what steps need to be taken to safeguard their future. 51ah Trust is an education and training service with a mandate to propagate scientific temper (vaigyanika manobhave). 51ah hopes to raise scientific awareness among young people by means of this Earth Overshoot Day Quiz. To download the quiz question paper and instructions” added Sabrina.

Partha Varanashi, also a volunteer with 51 ah said, “please visit www.deca.in/51ah/ scroll down to Earth Overshoot Day and click on ‘Open / Download’ Quiz Prizes: There are prizes worth Rs. 35,000 for the best responses. There are special prizes reserved for female candidates, candidates with disabilities, and transgender candidates. There is also a prize for the school/ group with the maximum number of responses. This is an open-book quiz. Students can use books, the internet and also partner with a parent, teacher, or sibling. This quiz is open to all persons, students, non-students, of all ages. Answers can be given in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and English. The last date for receipt of entries is 12 noon August 5th, 2021. Prizes will be announced on Aug 15th, 2021 on the website www.deca.in/51ah/

Admin and other Volunteers of 51ah namely- Environmentalist Jeet Roche, Santhosh Rodrigues-a volunteer, Trustees – Arun Shenoy, Mayoor, and Shyamsunder Rao were present. 51ah – Earth Overshoot Day 2021 – Quiz 51ah Trust, 13-9-1220/2, Sukrath Apartments VT Road, Car Street, Mangalore- 575001 India Reg. No, MGC-4-00069-2020-21 Mob:+91-9902258950 Email: club.51ah@hotmail.com https://www.deca.in/51ah/ Visit www.deca.in/51ah/ scroll down to Earth Overshoot Day and clickon ‘Open / Download’ Quiz Earth Overshoot Day”



