52-year-old Bank Manager Commits Suicide by Hanging

Mangaluru: A 52-year-old female Bank manager committed suicide by hanging at her residence at Sharbath Katte on October 12.

The deceased has been identified as Padmavati (52) from Sharbath Katte. Padmavati was working as the manager in Canara Bank, Bejai Branch.

According to sources, Padmavati was residing in Shaktinagar and had recently moved to a new Apartment in Sharbath Katte. The housewarming ceremony was held on Monday, October 10. On October 12, evening Padmavati committed suicide by hanging herself in her new Apartment.

Police sources said that Padmavati committed suicide due to work pressure. A case has been registered at the Kadri Police station and the investigation is on.

