525 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK On June 8

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 525 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 8.

Meanwhile, 754 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 81,013 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 958 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,045 active cases in the district.

