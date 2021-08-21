Spread the love



















53 suspected terrorists arrested in Indonesia



Jakarta: The Indonesian National Police said that its counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, has arrested 53 suspected militants, who were planning attacks during the country’s independence day across 11 provinces.

Of the 53 suspected terrorists, 50 belong to the outlawed Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group and the other three are from the banned Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police’s spokesman Inspector General Argo Yuwono said on Monday.

“They have planned to use August 17 moment, Independence Day (to terrorise),” Yuwono said, adding that the arrests were made from August 12 to 17.

Eight suspected terrorists were held in North Sumatra, three in Jambi, one each in West Kalimantan and Maluku, three each in East Kalimantan and South Sulawesi provinces, reports xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, six suspects were apprehended in Banten, four in West Java, 11 in Central Java, six in East Java, and seven in Lampung provinces.

