536 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on June 1

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 536 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 1.

Meanwhile, 1,172 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 76,735 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 918 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 8,492 active cases in the district.

