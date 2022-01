54 Persons Test Positive for Corona Virus in Udupi

Udupi: 54 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Udupi district on Sunday, January 2.

According to the health bulletin, among the new cases, 52 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 1 from Kundapur taluk and 1 from Karkala Taluk.

Meanwhile, 8 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centers after complete recovery on January 2.