55-year-old Man Killed after his Two-wheeler Hits Road Roller at Santhekatte

Udupi: In a Tragic accident a 55-year-old man died and his daughter was injured when the two-wheeler in which they were travelling crashed into a road roller at the Kolalgiri Bridge on Sunday, December 5.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatramana Acharya (55) from Neralkatte. The injured has been identified as Bhavyashree (17) daughter of the deceased, she has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Venkatramana Acharya and his daughter Bhavyashree were on their way to Udupi to take part in the scholarship distribution function. When they reached the KG Road bridge their two-wheeler crashed into a road roller. Venkatramana Acharya and his daughter Bhavyashree were thrown to the road due to the impact and were seriously injured. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Venkatarmana Acharya breathed last on the way.

A case has been registered in Brahmavar Police Station and investigation is on.