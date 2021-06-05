Spread the love



















552 Persons Test Positive And 1 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District On June 5

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 552 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 1 person died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on June 5.

Among the new cases, 208 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 139 from Kundapur taluk, 197 from Karkala Taluk and 8 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 61791 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 734 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on June 5.

So far 61791 positive cases have been reported in the district and 342 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4323 active cases in the district.

