555 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 27

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 555 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 27.

Meanwhile, 1,695 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 73,099 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 884 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 8,954 active cases in the district.

