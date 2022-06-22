56-year-old man Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Mehandi Function

Udupi: A 56-year-old man died after falling ill while dancing at a Mehandi function in Ambagilu, Udupi here on June 21 night.

The deceased is identified as Ganapathi Acharya (56) a resident of Ambagilu Udupi.

According to the sources, Ganapathi Acharya had gone for a Mehandi function in his neighbourhood. After dinner, while dancing Ganesh suddenly collapsed to the ground. He was immediately rushed to the Manipal hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ganapathi Acharya was working as a Gold Smith and also as a Pigmy collector.