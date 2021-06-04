Spread the love



















561 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District On June 4

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 561 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on June 4.

Among the new cases, 227 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 226 from Kundapur taluk, 106 from Karkala Taluk and 2 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 61239 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 585 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on June 4.

So far 61239 positive cases have been reported in the district and 341 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4506 active cases in the district.

